I don’t remember why I followed Chicago audio engineer Seth Engel’s band Options on Bandcamp, but I’m glad I did because the lead single from their new album is good. The song, “Toast,” leads off the forthcoming Swimming Feeling on a catchy yet pleasingly disjointed note. There are bits of Cars-style power-pop and emo in the mix, but also the more artsy, sophistipop-leaning side of new wave and maybe math-rock too? (Check out those off-kilter guitar and drum rhythms in the verses.) Engel sings everything in an understated tenor that fits with the opening lyrics: “Night, caught in a vibe/ Loping thru time.” It’s a cool song, and with a runtime under two minutes, it can be played several times without getting old. Do that below.

<a href="https://optionsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/swimming-feeling-2">Swimming Feeling by Options</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Toast”

02 “Inside”

03 “the Bend”

04 “Take Time”

05 “Get Me”

06 “Take It Tough”

07 “Shortsight”

08 “Fieldy”

09 “Weathered”

10 “Breaker”

11 “Days Will Pass”

12 “Nothing”

Swimming Feeling is out 7/1. Pre-order it here.