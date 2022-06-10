Options – “Toast”

New Music June 10, 2022 3:47 PM By Chris DeVille
0

I don’t remember why I followed Chicago audio engineer Seth Engel’s band Options on Bandcamp, but I’m glad I did because the lead single from their new album is good. The song, “Toast,” leads off the forthcoming Swimming Feeling on a catchy yet pleasingly disjointed note. There are bits of Cars-style power-pop and emo in the mix, but also the more artsy, sophistipop-leaning side of new wave and maybe math-rock too? (Check out those off-kilter guitar and drum rhythms in the verses.) Engel sings everything in an understated tenor that fits with the opening lyrics: “Night, caught in a vibe/ Loping thru time.” It’s a cool song, and with a runtime under two minutes, it can be played several times without getting old. Do that below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Toast”
02 “Inside”
03 “the Bend”
04 “Take Time”
05 “Get Me”
06 “Take It Tough”
07 “Shortsight”
08 “Fieldy”
09 “Weathered”
10 “Breaker”
11 “Days Will Pass”
12 “Nothing”

Swimming Feeling is out 7/1. Pre-order it here.

