Anytime a Johnny Jewel project announces a new album, you might feel skeptical, and you’d be well-justified. If you were a Chromatics fan, then you were burned plenty of times. Desire, the narcotic space-pop duo of Jewel and singer Megan Louise, released their self-titled debut in 2009, and then the waited 13 years to drop the follow-up LP Escape. But right now, Desire insist that album number three is coming out this year. It’s got a release date and a new single and everything.

Over the past few months, Desire have released the singles “Darkside” and “Vampire.” Today, they’ve shared the pulsing, evocative Italo-disco track “Dangerous Drug,” which has some very cool layered-sigh vocals and old-school keyboard arpeggios. They’ve also made a bold claim: Their album Games People Play is coming in October. We’ll see! In the meantime, check out “Dangerous Drug” below.

Games People Play is out 10/2 on Italians Do It Better, or at least that’s the story.