Killer Mike Addresses Grammys Arrest On New Song, Wins Album Of The Year BET Award

At this year’s Grammys, Killer Mike swept the rap awards. That night, he won three trophies, including Best Rap Album, during the non-televised pre-show. Shortly after accepting those awards, Mike was arrested and led away in handcuffs, reportedly after shoving a security guard. (He was charged with a misdemeanor and released without bail.) Last night, Mike added another trophy to his collection, winning the BET Award for Album Of The Year. He also released a new song that addresses the arrest.

At last night’s BET Awards, Killer Mike’s Michael defeated high-profile records from Drake, Usher, 21 Savage, Victoria Monét, Gunna, and Chris Brown. During his rousing acceptance speech, Mike said, “Technically, I was not supposed to be here! I was put in handcuffs, and I was marched out of this building! But I wanna tell you, look at God because I’m back, baby!”

Also last night, Killer Mike released his new single “Humble,” a fiery soul-sampling track where he raps about being treated like an animal on the same night that he won at the Grammys. He also raps about the next day, when he got news that his son found a kidney donor. In a press release, Mike says:

I was in the studio the very next day. I’m as inspired as ever and I’m just following the music at this point. All my heroes have been cuffed and mishandled in some way. I just thanked God in that moment of being Daniel in the lion’s den. I came out of the jailhouse in the pouring rain to my wife waiting for me, lit a joint, celebrated a bit and then woke up and got the news about my son’s kidney. I believe that humility and worship granted me God’s grace in the face of that test, and I believe my son receiving his kidney was a blessing from God.

Watch the “Humble Me” video below.

Michael is out now on Loma Vista.