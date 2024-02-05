Killer Mike Arrested At Grammys After Winning Three Awards

The biggest day of Killer Mike’s career just took a turn for the worse. After winning three Grammys at the Premiere Ceremony this afternoon, the rapper born Michael Render was handcuffed and detained by police at Crypto.com Arena, per tweets by The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner.

In posts from the arena, Gardner shared video of Mike’s arrest and provided updates on the situation. In some of the posts, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. can be seen discussing the situation with Mike’s team and law enforcement officials. An unnamed official told Gardner that Mike’s arrest stems from a misdemeanor unrelated to anything that happened at the Grammys. According to the source, “It’s a big nothing.” If that’s the case, it sucks to see Render’s big day ruined like this.

During the Premiere Ceremony, Mike won Best Rap Album for Michael. His song “Scientists & Engineers,” featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane, won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. These were Mike’s first Grammys in 21 years; he previously won Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group for his Outkast collaboration “The Whole World.”

UPDATE: Mike just tweeted about his Grammy wins. “Thank God,” he wrote, along with three trophy emojis, three prayer hands emojis, and three brooms celebrating his sweep.

https://twitter.com/KillerMike/status/1754309442546622802

An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with. Trying to find out. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/undjtECFu1 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

#Grammys chief Harvey Mason is now here, talking to Mike’s team and officials. pic.twitter.com/65pLAUNxCX — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024