Killer Mike’s Arrest Stemmed From Grammys Security Guard Who Says Rapper Shoved Her
On Sunday, it was reported that Killer Mike had been arrested at the Grammys after winning three awards. Today, a source told Billboard that an altercation between the rapper and a security guard over credentials led to the arrest.
Killer Mike, real name Michael Santiago Render, allegedly exited the Peacock Theater approximately an hour after winning Rap Song Of The Year, Rap Performance Of The Year, and Rap Album Of The Year. He returned with three individuals, but security stopped him from reentering and demanded to see his credentials. He reportedly proceeded to shove her, and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the incident, placing Render in handcuffs because the security guard wanted to press charges against him. He was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and was released without bail.
This contradicts earlier reports that his arrest stemmed from a misdemeanor unrelated to anything that happened at the Grammys. On V103’s Big Tigger Morning Show earlier today, Render referred to the incident as “a speed bump.”
UPDATE: Killer Mike has released a statement…
I first want to extend my appreciation to the Grammy’s Committee for recognizing me and my team for the work that went into ‘MICHAEL.’ We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win – I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated.
I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK. I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK. As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to ‘Michael,’ and keep going after your dreams.