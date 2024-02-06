Killer Mike’s Arrest Stemmed From Grammys Security Guard Who Says Rapper Shoved Her

On Sunday, it was reported that Killer Mike had been arrested at the Grammys after winning three awards. Today, a source told Billboard that an altercation between the rapper and a security guard over credentials led to the arrest.

Killer Mike, real name Michael Santiago Render, allegedly exited the Peacock Theater approximately an hour after winning Rap Song Of The Year, Rap Performance Of The Year, and Rap Album Of The Year. He returned with three individuals, but security stopped him from reentering and demanded to see his credentials. He reportedly proceeded to shove her, and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the incident, placing Render in handcuffs because the security guard wanted to press charges against him. He was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and was released without bail.

This contradicts earlier reports that his arrest stemmed from a misdemeanor unrelated to anything that happened at the Grammys. On V103’s Big Tigger Morning Show earlier today, Render referred to the incident as “a speed bump.”

UPDATE: Killer Mike has released a statement…