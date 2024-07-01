beabadoobee – “Ever Seen”

New Music July 1, 2024 2:32 PM By Tom Breihan

Next month, the young British star beabadoobee will release This Is How Tomorrow Moves, her third album. She recorded the LP with Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studios, and we’ve already posted the early singles “Take A Bite” and “Coming Home.” Now, she’s dropped the new track “Ever Seen.”

Beatrice Laus wrote “Ever Seen” while she was opening Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows last year, and a press release claims that it was originally envisioned as a country song, which I can kind of see. In its final form, “Ever Seen” is a starry-eyed, fizzy number that sounds like a big-budget take on indie-pop. It’s pretty! Director Jake Erland filmed the video in Japan earlier this year, and you can watch it below.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is out 8/16 on Dirty Hit.

