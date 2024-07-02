Oneida – “La Plage”

New Music July 2, 2024 9:36 AM By Abby Jones

Oneida are gearing up to release Expensive Air, their new album and the follow-up to 2022’s Success. They shared lead single “Here It Comes” back in May, and now we have another one called “La Plage.”

“La Plage” is on Oneida’s darker side, complete with psychedelic surf-punk guitar licks, fiery blasts of drums, and some bastardized French. “That’s a tune that we just kind of embraced the chaos on,” the band’s Bobby Matador explains. “It has a specific form, but are we going to follow the form? Maybe some of us.”

Watch director Baby Jane’s goofy music video for “La Plage” below.

Expensive Air is out 7/19 on Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.

