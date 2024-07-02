The Go! Team Announce 20th Anniversary Thunder, Lightning, Strike Reissue And Tour

Last year, the Go! Team released their latest album, Get Up Sequences Part Two. Today, the Brighton indie rock crew announced a reissue of their debut Thunder, Lightning, Strike, as well as a tour for its 20th anniversary.

The new edition features a bonus disc of founder Ian Parton’s original CD-R versions of the tracks. There’s also a Rough Trade exclusive that comes with a 7″ possessing versions of “Hold Yr Terror Close” by the Pastels and the Orielles. They’ve also been gradually sharing remixes; recently, Louie Zong reworked “Feelgood By Numbers,” Lilien Rosarian did “Air Raid GTR,” and Cornershop’s take on “Everyone’s A V.I.P. To Someone” is out today, along with the CD-R version of “The Power Is On.” Check them out below, along with the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

07/06 – Coventry, England @ Godiva Festival

07/13 – London, England @ Kaleidoscope Festival

07/28 – Thirsk, England @ Deer Shed Festival

09/26 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Queens Hall

09/27 – Manchester, England @ New Century Hall

09/28 – Bristol, England @ Marble Factory

09/29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/30 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

11/01 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore

11/03 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

The Thunder, Lightning, Strike reissue is out 9/13 on Memphis Industries.