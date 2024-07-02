The Go! Team Announce 20th Anniversary Thunder, Lightning, Strike Reissue And Tour
Last year, the Go! Team released their latest album, Get Up Sequences Part Two. Today, the Brighton indie rock crew announced a reissue of their debut Thunder, Lightning, Strike, as well as a tour for its 20th anniversary.
The new edition features a bonus disc of founder Ian Parton’s original CD-R versions of the tracks. There’s also a Rough Trade exclusive that comes with a 7″ possessing versions of “Hold Yr Terror Close” by the Pastels and the Orielles. They’ve also been gradually sharing remixes; recently, Louie Zong reworked “Feelgood By Numbers,” Lilien Rosarian did “Air Raid GTR,” and Cornershop’s take on “Everyone’s A V.I.P. To Someone” is out today, along with the CD-R version of “The Power Is On.” Check them out below, along with the tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
07/06 – Coventry, England @ Godiva Festival
07/13 – London, England @ Kaleidoscope Festival
07/28 – Thirsk, England @ Deer Shed Festival
09/26 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Queens Hall
09/27 – Manchester, England @ New Century Hall
09/28 – Bristol, England @ Marble Factory
09/29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory
10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/30 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
11/01 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore
11/03 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
The Thunder, Lightning, Strike reissue is out 9/13 on Memphis Industries.