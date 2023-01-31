The Go! Team – “The Me Frequency” (Feat. The Star Feminine Band)

The Go! Team – “The Me Frequency” (Feat. The Star Feminine Band)

At the end of the week, the hyperactive crew the Go! Team are releasing a new album, Get Up Sequences Part Two. They’ve already shared a good chunk of singles from it — “Gemini,” “Whammy-O,” “Divebomb,” and “Look Away, Look Away” — and today they’ve got one more for us. “The Me Frequency” is another team-up with the Benin-based group the Star Feminine Band, who also were featured on the album’s lead single. Check it out below.

Get Up Sequences Part Two is out 2/3 via Memphis Industries.

