At the end of the week, the hyperactive crew the Go! Team are releasing a new album, Get Up Sequences Part Two. They’ve already shared a good chunk of singles from it — “Gemini,” “Whammy-O,” “Divebomb,” and “Look Away, Look Away” — and today they’ve got one more for us. “The Me Frequency” is another team-up with the Benin-based group the Star Feminine Band, who also were featured on the album’s lead single. Check it out below.

Get Up Sequences Part Two is out 2/3 via Memphis Industries.