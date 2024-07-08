Next month, the Indianapolis Band To Watch Wishy will unveil their debut album, Triple Seven. The Indianapolis crew have shared “Love On The Outside” and the title track, and today they’re sharing the blissful headrush “Sick Sweet.”

“This song is about wanting something or someone despite doubts or misgivings, and laying it all on the line to see it through,” Kevin Kraute said in a statement. “I was inspired by an Oasis interview asking Liam Gallagher what his lyrics are generally about and he says something to the effect of ‘Just living life’ and ‘Just going for it.’ That’s the energy I put into this song.”

Check out “Sick Sweet” below.

Triple Seven is out 8/16 on Winspear.