The Indianapolis rockers Wishy were a Stereogum Band To Watch a few months ago, and now they’re getting ready to release their full-length debut Triple Seven. We really dug lead single “Love On The Outside,” and now Wishy have also shared the new LP’s title track.

Nina Pitchkites sings lead on “Triple Seven,” a song that she co-wrote with Angel Du$t member and solo artist Steve Marino. Pitchkites’ vocal is extremely winning; it’s got a dreamily conversational quality that reminds me of Juliana Hatfield. The song itself is fuzzy and strummy, and it glows. The video, directed by Haoyan Of America, mocks the annoyingly-widespread practice of AI-animated music videos. (It still uses AI, though.) Here’s what Pitchkites says about the song:

I wrote “Triple Seven” with our friend Steve Marino after he approached me with the guitar parts for the song and asked if I wanted to write a melody and lyrics over them. I pulled a lot of initial inspiration from the Sundays for the sound and direction. Uncertainty, intuition, and personal growth are central lyrical themes — hence the angel number 777 — which have everything to do with romantic relationships and how we act within them.

Triple Seven is out 8/16 on Winspear.