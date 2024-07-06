Justin Bieber Reportedly Paid $10M For Ambani Pre-Wedding Performance

Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, hired Rihanna to perform her first full concert since 2016 for his son Anant’s pre-wedding party. Another pre-wedding bash took place on Friday with Justin Bieber in Mumbai, India.

The 30-year-old Canadian singer’s setlist was full of hits from throughout his career like “Sorry,” “What Do You Mean?,” “Peaches,” “Baby,” and more. He was reportedly paid $10 million. He canceled his tour amid health problems last year, but did a short set at a private NHL All-Star Party in February. He and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child.

Since Rihanna’s pre-wedding party, there have also been other pre-wedding jamborees with performances from Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, and others. Ambani’s older brother and sister had Coldplay and Beyoncé play their weddings, respectively. Anant is marrying Radhika Merchant and the wedding is slated for July 12-14. Below, watch clips from Bieber’s performance and see the setlist.

SETLIST:

01 “Sorry”

02 “What Do You Mean?”

03 “Where Are Ü Now”

04 “Cold Water”

05 “Love Yourself”

06 “Essence”

07 “Boyfriend”

08 “Peaches”

09 “Hold On”

10 “No Brainer”

11 “All That Matters”

12 “Baby”