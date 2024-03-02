Rihanna Plays First Full Concert Since 2016 For Indian Billionaire Heir’s Wedding

Last year, Rihanna returned to perform the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl. She spoke a lot about her next album, though she still hasn’t released new material (aside from songs for Wakanda Forever). On Friday, the pop star performed her first full concert since 2016 for an Indian billionaire heir’s pre-wedding party.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, threw the celebration for his son Anant, who is marrying Radhika Merchant. It took place at the Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House in Jūnāgadh. The guestlist reportedly included Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Rihanna performed hits like 2007’s “Umbrella,” 2011’s “We Found Love,” 2012’s “Stay,” 2015’s “Bitch Better Have My Money,” and 2016’s “Work.” She also sang her song with DJ Khaled called “Wild Thoughts,” as well as Kanye West’s “All Of The Lights” and Jay-Z’s “Run This Town.”

The Daily Mail estimated a $6.3 million payday for Rihanna. Watch footage from the concert below.

ALL OF THE LIGHTS – Rihanna yesterday 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/j75R5nONW5 — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) March 2, 2024