SAULT Share New Album Acts Of Faith

SAULT are back and more mysterious than ever. The UK collective performed their first-ever show in December last year, and today they surprise-dropped their eleventh studio album, which was previewed at that concert.

Acts Of Faith is available as a .wav file here and flows as a single song. It’s 32 minutes, produced by Inflo, and out via Forever Living Originals. It follows 2022’s five albums that were released at once: (Untitled) God, 11, AIIR, Earth, and Today & Tomorrow. Last year, they seemed to be teasing a world tour, but nothing happened.