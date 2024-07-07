Watch Taylor Swift Perform “Mary’s Song” For The First Time In 16 Years

“Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)” is a deep cut from Taylor Swift’s self-titled debut album. It’s a very wholesome song about growing old with a partner, inspired by an older real-life couple Swift befriended when she first moved to Nashville as a teenager. At her Amsterdam show Saturday night, she played it live for the first time in 16 years.

As part of the show’s “surprise songs” portion, Swift did “Mary’s Song” with elements of “Everything Has Changed” and “So High School.” “Mary’s Song” was released all the way back in 2006, but Swifties quickly found connections between the song’s lyrics and Swift’s current relationship with Travis Kelce (with whom she’s been having a lot of fun recently). The outro to “Mary’s Song” goes: “I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89/ I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine.” Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey number is 87, and Swift was born, of course, in 1989. Aww.

The evening’s other surprise song was the live debut of “Sweeter Than Fiction,” a track Swift recorded for the soundtrack to the 2013 biopic One Chance. The film stars James Corden as Paul Potts, an opera singer who once won Britain’s Got Talent. I have no recollection of the song or the movie. Sounds like Amsterdam night three of the Eras Tour was for the real heads. See clips of it below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jessicagolich/video/7388624099855158558?q=mary%27s%20song&t=1720369886020

https://www.tiktok.com/@thisismagen/video/7388670782429203742?q=mary%27s%20song&t=1720369886020