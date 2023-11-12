Taylor Swift Played “Is It Over Now?” And Sang About Travis Kelce In Buenos Aires

Taylor Swift kicked off the South American leg of her Eras Tour this week, and at her first show in Buenos Aires, she played “The Very First Night” and “Labyrinth” live for the first time. That was on Thursday; Friday night’s show was rescheduled for Sunday due to weather, but things went ahead as planned for Saturday.

And that plan included the live debut of “Is It Over Now?,” the 1989 vault track that recently hit #1. Swift also broke out the “Out Of The Woods” bridge during the track.

And it also included an in-concert reference to Travis Kelce — Swift changed the lyrics to “Karma” to sing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/ Coming straight home to me.” Kelce was there for the performance, and they were filmed kissing as she left the stage. Here’s all that:

During the show, Swift also talked about her recent Grammy nominations, which made her the artist with the most Song Of The Year nominations of all time: