Watch Taylor Swift Play “The Very First Night” And “Labyrinth” Live For The First Time In Buenos Aires

News November 9, 2023 11:53 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Taylor Swift Play “The Very First Night” And “Labyrinth” Live For The First Time In Buenos Aires

News November 9, 2023 11:53 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has gone worldwide. Tonight, she kicked off the international leg of her tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the Estadio Monumental, where fans have been camping out since June, according to Pitchfork. Lucky for them, the pop star gave live debuts to her songs “The Very First Night” And “Labyrinth.”

“The Very First Night” comes from Red (Taylor’s Version) as one of the beloved vault tracks. “Labyrinth” is a track from last year’s Midnights. Watch footage of the performance below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@swakbeauty/video/7299659062860369194

@jessicagolich

Ohhhh we got a ‘Midnights’ song 🩵🇦🇷 #taylorswiftlabyrinth #argentinasurprisesong #buenosaireststheerastour #erastourargentina #swiftok #taylorswiftbuenosaires #erastourargentina2023 #argentinanight1

♬ original sound – JessicaGolich

@erastourtaylor

THE VERY FIRST NIGHT is the first suprise song tonight! #tstheerastourbuenosaires #tstheerastourargentina #erastour #taylorswift #swifttok #tstheerastour #suprisesong #theveryfirstnight

♬ original sound – The Eras Tour

@typical.swiftie

#surpisesongerastour #theveryfirstnight #taylorswift

♬ original sound – amelia ⸆⸉

Swift is also apparently having an impact on Argentinian politics in advance of the country’s upcoming runoff election. Swifties have banded together to oppose the far-right libertarian party, posing a “major hurdle” to candidate Javier Milei’s presidential campaign, the New York Times reports..

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sleaford Mods End Show Early After Palestinian Scarf Thrown Onstage: “Don’t Be Asking Me To Pick Sides”

6 days ago 0

Zack De La Rocha Marches For Palestine After No-Showing Rage Against The Machine’s Rock Hall Induction

4 days ago 0

Welcome To Rockville Announces 2024 Lineup

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest