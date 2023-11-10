Watch Taylor Swift Play “The Very First Night” And “Labyrinth” Live For The First Time In Buenos Aires

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has gone worldwide. Tonight, she kicked off the international leg of her tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the Estadio Monumental, where fans have been camping out since June, according to Pitchfork. Lucky for them, the pop star gave live debuts to her songs “The Very First Night” And “Labyrinth.”

“The Very First Night” comes from Red (Taylor’s Version) as one of the beloved vault tracks. “Labyrinth” is a track from last year’s Midnights. Watch footage of the performance below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@swakbeauty/video/7299659062860369194

Swift is also apparently having an impact on Argentinian politics in advance of the country’s upcoming runoff election. Swifties have banded together to oppose the far-right libertarian party, posing a “major hurdle” to candidate Javier Milei’s presidential campaign, the New York Times reports..