I’m sure a ton of people have covered Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” by this point, but as far as I can tell, London Grammar are the first to do it on BBC Radio 1. The band’s Hannah Reid swung by the BBC studio recently to do a stripped-down piano rendition of 2024’s most plausible song of the summer.

If I may be so frank, a phrase like “that’s that me, espresso” doesn’t quite hit the same on a somber piano track. The placid instrumental also kind of negates the whole “say he can’t sleep” thing. But who am I to judge? Reid also did London Grammar’s “Into Gold” from their upcoming album The Greatest Love, which sounds much more natural here. Listen to both below.