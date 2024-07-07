Watch London Grammar’s Stripped-Down Cover Of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”

BBC Radio 1

News July 7, 2024 5:37 PM By Abby Jones

Watch London Grammar’s Stripped-Down Cover Of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”

BBC Radio 1

News July 7, 2024 5:37 PM By Abby Jones

I’m sure a ton of people have covered Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” by this point, but as far as I can tell, London Grammar are the first to do it on BBC Radio 1. The band’s Hannah Reid swung by the BBC studio recently to do a stripped-down piano rendition of 2024’s most plausible song of the summer.

If I may be so frank, a phrase like “that’s that me, espresso” doesn’t quite hit the same on a somber piano track. The placid instrumental also kind of negates the whole “say he can’t sleep” thing. But who am I to judge? Reid also did London Grammar’s “Into Gold” from their upcoming album The Greatest Love, which sounds much more natural here. Listen to both below.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Justin Bieber Reportedly Paid $10M For Ambani Pre-Wedding Performance

2 days ago 0

Stream Zach Bryan’s New Album The Great American Bar Scene Feat. Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer, & John Moreland

4 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Video Is A Delight, Obviously

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest