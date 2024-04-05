London Grammar are about to follow up 2021’s Californian Soil. The stylish and dramatic English indie-pop band is back today with “House,” the lead single from fourth album The Greatest Love. It’s a dark and skittering electronic track with loads of gloomy grandeur. “This is my place, my house, my rules,” Hannah Reid sings, putting a more confrontational spin on a line that evokes Taylor Swift’s “Lover.” She continues, “Do you see me, feel me? Don’t think you do.” Maybe not, but below you can hear her.

The Greatest Love is out 9/13 via Ministry Of Sound/Sony.