This Is Lorelei, Allegra Krieger, Ben Seretan, & More Share New Tracks On Palestine Benefit Comp Just Cause Vol. 1

This Is Lorelei, Allegra Krieger, and Ben Seretan are just a few artists who’ve contributed to Just Cause Vol. 1, an upcoming benefit compilation with 100% of the proceeds going to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF). Before the whole thing is out this Friday, a few of its whopping 29 songs are available to stream now. One of those is the debut song from whait, the duo of More Eaze and Wendy Eisenberg.

Just Cause Vol. 1 is the inaugural installment of Just Cause, a new benefit compilation series that “aims to unite emerging artists from various corners of the music world to raise money for essential causes.” Additional artists on the compilation include previously unreleased tracks from Angels & Demons (Amirtha Kidambi & Darius Jones), LEYA, Lia Kohl, Lucy Liyou, MIZU, whose contributions are also available to stream early today. It’s all available to pre-order now on Bandcamp, and you can stream the preview tracks below.

If you’re feeling extra charitable in the name of Palestinian liberation, there are a few other benefit compilations you can check out, including Musicians For A Free Palestine and Merciless Accelerating Rhythms — Artists United For A Free Palestine.

<a href="https://just-cause.bandcamp.com/album/just-cause-vol-1">Just Cause Vol. 1 by Just Cause</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 YATTA – “Water”

02 OHYUNG – “Elegy for Gaza”

03 whait (Wendy Eisenberg & more eaze) – “calm down”

04 MIZU – “Pulsations”

05 Middle Sattre – “This Used To Be A Grocery Store” (demo)

06 Allegra Krieger – “Slipping Away”

07 This Is Lorelei – “Lucy It’s My Day”

08 The Cradle – “Music of Vanity”

09 ylayali – “panic rehearsal”

10 Amiture – “Whistle”

11 Ex Wiish – “PG”

12 Matt Evans – “Taste the Optimization”

12 Frances Chang and Andrea Schiavelli – “Bank of Hope”

14 LEYA – “Eden of Haze” (demo)

15 Concrete Husband – “When There’s Nothing Left To Say”

16 Lesley Mok – “floral and full”

17 Ben Seretan – “brass disk of sun”

18 Stephen Becker – “Estimate”

19 Nick Zanca – “Home Before Dark” (Nora Guthrie Cover)

20 Lia Kohl – “Vestibule”

21 Eliana Glass – “Wounds or Rubies”

22 Lucy Liyou and Nick Zanca – “Live in Paris February 2024”

23 Andrew Weathers – “Flat and Motionless”

24 Hour – “I Can’t Remember How Far Away You Were” (Live at Small World Books, Rochester NY, 2018-02-23)

25 Eli Winter – “February 26th, 2024”

26 Fust – “Timber and Timbre”

27 Ryan Sawyer – “Maracas” (Live at Zebulon)

28 Booker Stardrum – “Phantom Near”

29 Angels & Demons (Amirtha Kidambi & Darius Jones) – “Touch the Stars” (Live at The Kitchen)

Just Cause Vol. 1 is out 7/12.