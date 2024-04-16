Ted Leo, Frankie Cosmos, Babehoven, and more have contributed unreleased songs to Musicians For A Free Palestine, a new benefit compilation that was organized by Babehoven’s Maya Bon, Speedy Ortiz’s Andy Molholt, and Raquel Denis. “We aim to take a stand against the genocide in Gaza,” the organizers wrote in a statement. “We believe Palestine will be free and we are committed to using our voices and platform to uplift this future.”

The compilation includes tracks from 72 different artists, and many of those are unreleased. Other contributors include Mannequin Pussy, Horse Jumper Of Love, Deerhoof, Squirrel Flower, Slow Pulp, Cassandra Jenkins, Downtown Boys, Friendship, Johanna Warren, Katie Von Schleicher, Kristine Leschper, Raavi, Remember Sports, Runnner, Shamir, Sour Widows, Washer, and more.

Proceeds from the compilation will go toward providing Gazans with eSim digital SIM cards to ensure they have cellular service. You can purchase it here.