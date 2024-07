Bonny Light Horseman just released their excellent double album Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free, and they promoted it Saturday with a visit to CBS Saturday Morning. The band performed three singles from the 2xLP: “I Know You Know” (the one that reminds me of “Drift Away”), “Old Dutch,” and “When I Was Younger.” If you haven’t checked out the new release yet, this is a good entry point. Watch below.