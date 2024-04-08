Bonny Light Horseman — the trio made up of Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson, and Josh Kaufman — have announced a new album, Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free, a double LP that will be out on June 7. Last month, they shared the new single “When I Was Younger,” which will appear on it, and today they’re back with another song, “I Know You Know,” which comes along with the group’s first-ever music video.

“When thinking about directors for Bonny Light Horseman’s first (!!!) ever music video, Kimberly Stuckwisch leapt to mind immediately,” Johnson shared in a statement. “I’d been a longtime fan of her always-evocative work–and for our band I felt like she’d ‘get it.’ The treatment she came back with was deeply aligned with the sentiments of the song: life’s multiverse, the dualities of joy and pain, the choices we make that chart our course towards one way or another. We shot this on a salt flat in the Mojave desert, trying to outrun the sunset and packs of salty coyotes, under the watch of some wayward desert pelicans.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Keep Me On Your Mind”

02 “Lover Take It Easy”

03 “I Know You Know”

04 “grinch/funeral”

05 “Old Dutch”

06 “When I Was Younger”

07 “Waiting And Waiting”

08 “Hare And Hound”

09 “Rock The Cradle”

10 “Singing To The Mandolin”

11 “The Clover”

12 “Into The O”

13 “Don’t Know Why You Move Me”

14 “Speak To Me Muse”

15 “think of the royalties, lads”

16 “Tumblin Down”

17 “I Wanna Be Where You Are”

18 “Over The Pass”

19 “Your Arms (All The Time)”

20 “See You Free”

Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free is out 6/7 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.