Bonny Light Horseman — the trio made up of Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson, and Josh Kaufman — have released a new single, “When I Was Younger,” the first at their new label home Jagjaguwar. Their most recent full-length album was 2022’s Rolling Golden Holy. They recorded the their new song at Levis Corner House, a pub in County Cork, Ireland, which is also where its accompanying music video was filmed.

“There’s a whole genre of trad songs with this ‘domestic frustration’ sentiment, like ‘Single Girl Married Girl,’ ‘Wish I Was A Single Girl Again,’ etc,” the band said. “This song is inspired by those, but we wanted to write it as a duet, to tell two sides of a story. We recorded it live, so you can hear coughing, cars, and the whole audience did that wordless wail with us in the middle. It felt like a primal collective shake-off. Next morning we were collecting our things from the pub and the owner Joe was out front in flip-flops sweeping up the cigs from the street singing, ‘When I was younger, I used to dress fancy…’”

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/11 Norfolk, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival

06/12 Nelsonville OH @ Stuart’s Opera House *

06/13 Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall *

06/14 Nashville TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/15 Asheville NC @ Orange Peel *

06/16 Washington DC @ Howard Theatre *

06/18 Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

06/19 Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^

06/20 Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer *

06/21 Mount Solon VA @ Red Wing Roots Festival

06/22 Northampton MA @ Green River Music Festival

06/23 Cambridge MA @ The Sinclair ^

08/10 Lyons CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

* w/ Alpha Consumer

^ w/ Bridget St John

“When I Was Younger” is out now via Jagjaguwar.