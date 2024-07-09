Christian Lee Hutson Announces New Album Paradise Pop. 10 Feat. Phoebe Bridgers, Katy Kirby, & Maya Hawke

In 2022, Christian Lee Hutson released his sophomore album, Quitters, the follow-up to 2020’s Beginners. Naturally, the singer-songwriter’s third album, announced today, is titled Paradise Pop. 10. The lead single “After Hours” is out now.

“After Hours” features synths from Shahzad Ismaily and comes with a music video directed by Meg Ha. Paradise Pop. 10 has guest vocals from Phoebe Bridgers, Katy Kirby, and Maya Hawke, and it was produced with Bridgers, Marshall Vore, and Joseph Lorge. Bridgers sang on Quitters, and Hutson aided with the production and writing of Hawke’s recent record Chaos Angel. He also helped Kirby with Blue Raspberry’s “Party Of The Century.”

“I wanted to make an eyes up record. A looking forward record,” Hutson said about Paradise Pop. 10. He expounded:

Sometimes when you live somewhere for a really long time, the place starts to feel like a memory graveyard. Every corner becomes kind of haunted in a way, kind of dragging you out of the present. That’s what LA became like for me. Spending so much time revisiting all these emotional landmarks ended up giving me the feeling that I was missing my life. Like it was passing me while I was looking the other way…. It felt really connected to the city. I would spend half my life in the car, just completely on autopilot, re-living my life, from the beginning, on repeat every day.”

Hutson has since moved to New York, where he describes the energy as “You’re alive right now. You’re living your life today.” The record was recorded at Brooklyn’s Figure 8 Studio. Watch the “After Hours” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tiger”

02 “Carousel Horses”

03 “Autopilot”

04 “Water Ballet”

05 “Candyland”

06 “Flamingos”

07 “Fan Fiction”

08 “After Hours”

09 “Forever Immortalized”

10 “Skeleton Crew”

11 “Beauty School”

Paradise Pop. 10 is out 9/27 on Anti-. Pre-order it here.