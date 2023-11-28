In August, Katy Kirby shared “Cubic Zirconia” and signed to ANTI-; last month, the New York-based singer-songwriter announced her new album Blue Raspberry and released “Table.” Today, she’s back with “Party Of The Century.”

“I wrote ‘Party of the Century’ on FaceTime with my friend Christian Lee Hutson, just kinda haphazardly sending lyrics we’d saved in our respective notes,” Kirby said in a statement. “It turned into a sort of slow-danceable, semi-sweet love song about seeking connection when it feels like the chaos is probably never going to stop. It’s kind of also about physics and anti-natalism, and climate change, and also how much we love our friends. When we recorded it, I asked my band to try to make it sound like an Ed Sheeran song, which they refused to do.”

Hear “Party Of The Century” below.

Blue Raspberry is out 1/26 on ANTI-.