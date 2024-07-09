BLACKPINK’s Lisa Announces First Solo Festival Appearance, Jennie Apologizes For Vaping Indoors

The members of BLACKPINK are staying busy despite a lack of group activity for the superstar K-Pop act.

Lisa, who just released her new single “Rockstar” ahead of her star turn in the next season of The White Lotus, has added festival headliner to her solo resume. As Variety reports, she’ll co-headline the Global Citizen Festival in her first solo festival set, performing alongside fellow headliners Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, and Rauw Alejandro in New York’s Central Park on Sept. 28. Tickets are free but must be earned by “taking action” to further Global Citizen’s goals related to “defeating poverty, defending the planet and demanding equity” at the fest’s app or website. The fest will also stream online, and since Lisa rarely performs solo live sets, it’ll probably garner a lot of views. Hopefully they don’t tear up the lawn this year.

Lisa’s bandmate Jennie had her own HBO prestige experience last year in the Weeknd’s much-derided The Idol, but at least she got a hit song out of it. When we last checked in with Jennie, she was interviewing Billie Eilish live on stage at a Spotify event in Seoul. Now, she’s been embroiled in a minor controversy.

In a vlog posted to YouTube last Tuesday, Jennie can be seen vaping indoors. This led to enough backlash that her label and company, OA Entertainment, posted the following apology on social media today:

Hello.

This is OA Entertainment. We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie’s actions in the content released on the 2nd. Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected.

We apologize to her fans who have been disappointed through this incident. We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future. Thank you.

Jennie smoking Vape 💨 in her vlog pic.twitter.com/yi3DH8DsQW — no na (@nona15648321) July 8, 2024

안녕하세요.

OA엔터테인먼트입니다. 지난 2일 공개된 콘텐츠 내 제니의 행동에 불편함을 느끼신 모든 분께 진심으로 사과의 말씀을 전합니다. 제니 또한 실내에서 흡연한 점, 그로 인해 다른 스태프분들에게 피해를 드린 점에 대해 반성하고 있으며 당시 현장에 있던 스태프에게도 직접 연락을 취해… pic.twitter.com/pAQnXOBg19 — OA (@oddatelier) July 9, 2024

Also in BLACKPINK news today, the concert film BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN CINEMAS (which hits theaters on July 31) got a trailer: