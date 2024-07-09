Former Sprain Members Announce New Band Shearling

News July 9, 2024 1:18 PM By Chris DeVille

Former Sprain Members Announce New Band Shearling

News July 9, 2024 1:18 PM By Chris DeVille

The abrasive experimental rockers Sprain became a cult-beloved force during the pandemic, then broke up last fall just a month after releasing the gargantuan The Lamb As Effigy Or Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine. Now two members of the band have announced their new project.

Alex Kent and Sylvie Simmons, Sprain’s two guitarists, have launched a new band called Shearling. According to a post from Kent on Sprain’s Instagram account, the new unit trades out Sprain’s drummer Clint Dodson and bassist April Gerloff (who said she was unceremoniously kicked out of Sprain a few weeks before the breakup announcement) for the new rhythm section of Hayes and Wes Nelson. Shearling’s first show will be August 3 at Coaxial Arts in the band’s home base of Los Angeles as part of a massive bill celebrating the 20th anniversary of local noise act Breakdancing Ronald Reagan.

Check out the new band announcement below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nicki Minaj Performs For Only 45 Minutes In Ireland, Cancels Show In Romania

2 days ago 0

Rashida Jones Discusses Teenage Beef With Tupac Shakur And Being “Basically” Married To Ezra Koenig

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” (Feat. Charlie Puth)

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest