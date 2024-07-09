Former Sprain Members Announce New Band Shearling

The abrasive experimental rockers Sprain became a cult-beloved force during the pandemic, then broke up last fall just a month after releasing the gargantuan The Lamb As Effigy Or Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine. Now two members of the band have announced their new project.

Alex Kent and Sylvie Simmons, Sprain’s two guitarists, have launched a new band called Shearling. According to a post from Kent on Sprain’s Instagram account, the new unit trades out Sprain’s drummer Clint Dodson and bassist April Gerloff (who said she was unceremoniously kicked out of Sprain a few weeks before the breakup announcement) for the new rhythm section of Hayes and Wes Nelson. Shearling’s first show will be August 3 at Coaxial Arts in the band’s home base of Los Angeles as part of a massive bill celebrating the 20th anniversary of local noise act Breakdancing Ronald Reagan.

Check out the new band announcement below.