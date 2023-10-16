Sprain Announce Breakup

Tanner Lemoine

News October 16, 2023 2:37 PM By James Rettig

Sprain Announce Breakup

Tanner Lemoine

News October 16, 2023 2:37 PM By James Rettig

The Los Angeles rock experimentalists Sprain have broken up. They announced the news today, writing on social media: “Hello! We have decided that there is no longer a logical path forward for the band Sprain. Thank you all very much for the constant support over the years. We will cherish those memories forever! Be well.”

Sprain put out an ambitious new album, The Lamb As Effigy, or Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine, just last month. That was preceded by two shorter releases, 2018’s self-titled debut and 2020’s As Lost Through Collision.

UPDATE: On Instagram, the band’s bassist April Gerloff writes, “I was kicked out of sprain three weeks ago and i have no idea what’s up with today’s announcement.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Grips Cut Fayetteville Show Short When Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Glow Sticks At Them

2 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Chino Moreno

3 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel’s New Album i/o Is Out In December, 10 Of Its 12 Tracks Already Streaming

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest