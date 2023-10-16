Sprain Announce Breakup

The Los Angeles rock experimentalists Sprain have broken up. They announced the news today, writing on social media: “Hello! We have decided that there is no longer a logical path forward for the band Sprain. Thank you all very much for the constant support over the years. We will cherish those memories forever! Be well.”

Sprain put out an ambitious new album, The Lamb As Effigy, or Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine, just last month. That was preceded by two shorter releases, 2018’s self-titled debut and 2020’s As Lost Through Collision.

UPDATE: On Instagram, the band’s bassist April Gerloff writes, “I was kicked out of sprain three weeks ago and i have no idea what’s up with today’s announcement.”