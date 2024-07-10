Harmony – “Coke And Mentos”

Harmony Tividad has been churning out zany pop tunes lately with last month’s “Miss America” and April’s “Thot Daughter.” The former Girlpool member is keeping things delightfully deranged with her new track, “Coke And Mentos.”

It looks like the singer visited Madame Tussauds for the music video so she could dance next to Taylor Swift, Obama, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, and more. “Shake me like a Coke and Mentos/ Sometimes I just wanna explode,” she sings over a bombastic club beat. Watch the video below, directed by Iris Luz.

