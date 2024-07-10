The Get Up Kids Announce Something To Write Home About 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

The Get Up Kids’ stone-cold pop-punk classic Something To Write Home About turns 25 this year. They’ve already mapped out an anniversary tour playing the album in full, and they’re continuing the celebration with a new remastered and expanded reissue.

Along with its original tracklist, Something to Write Home About (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) boasts a second LP with 12 rare or previously unreleased demos, including the original four-track acoustic recordings by bandleader Matt Pryor. It also features a 28-page large format full-color booklet. To really drive home the nostalgia factor, the Get Up Kids have also shared the first-ever video for STWHA opener “Holiday,” featuring old footage of the band during the era. Here’s what they had to say about it in a press release:

The biggest takeaway from watching this video is how young we were. It’s like watching your parents’ home movies of you riding a big wheel in the backyard. Just babies. A lot of these are from a time when the record was finished but people hadn’t really heard it yet. We’d just spent a long, frustrating year trying to get it made and when it finally saw the light of day we just came out swinging. I remember a lot of these shows, The Fireside Bowl in Chicago particularly. That always felt like a home away from home for us back then. The kids onstage in these videos really have no idea how much this album will change their lives, that we’ll still be talking about it 25 years later.

Check out the “Holiday” video, as well as the newly-unveiled demo of the song, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Holiday”

02 “Action & Action”

03 “Valentine”

04 “Red Letter Day”

05 “Out Of Reach”

06 “Ten Minutes”

07 “The Company Dime”

08 “My Apology”

09 “I’m a Loner Dottie, A Rebel”

10 “Long Goodnight”

11 “Close to Home”

12 “I’ll Catch You”

13 “One Year Later” (Demo)

14 “Close to Home” (Demo)

15 “Out of Reach” (Demo)

16 “Holiday” (Demo)

17 “Valentine” (Demo)

18 “My Apology” (Demo)

19 “Red Letter Day” (Demo)

20 “Ten Minutes” (Demo)

21 “Central Standard Time” (Four Track Demo)

22 “Long Goodnight” (Four Track Demo)

23 “The Company Dime” (Four Track Demo)

24 “I’ll Catch You” (Four Track Demo)

Something To Write Home About (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is out digitally 8/23 and physically 9/20 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.