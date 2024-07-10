The Jesus Lizard – “Alexis Feels Sick”

The Jesus Lizard – “Alexis Feels Sick”

The Jesus Lizard are leading up to the release of Rack, their first album in 26 years. We were big fans of lead single “Hide & Seek,” and we’re pleased to report another new track is out today.

“Alexis Feels Sick” is a tribute to Girls Against Boys/Soulside drummer Alexis Fleisig. It’s some pleasingly unhinged post-hardcore with lots of ranting and raving from vocalist David Yow, and it comes with a music video that Yow calls “a disgusting and comically impressionistic portrait of American Late Stage Capitalism… with some doggies.” Guitarist Duane Denison calls it a “study in greed, gluttony, and… dogs.” Watch below.

Rack is out 9/13 on Ipecac.

