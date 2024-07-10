Illuminati Hotties – “Power”

New Music July 10, 2024 By Chris DeVille

Illuminati Hotties kicked off the rollout for new album Power with lead single “Can’t Be Still” and properly introduced the record with the Cavetown collab “Didn’t.” Today we get the title track, on which Sarah Tudzin locks into her highly underrated moody mode. That’s because she’s reacting to an incredibly heavy subject: the death of her mother.

Tudzin shared this statement:

“Power” is a reckoning with mortality. It was the song I avoided writing every time I sat down with a guitar until it finally fell out of me. In it I’m asking over and over, how am I supposed to participate in earthly existence after the passing of my mom, who so selflessly gave me her confidence, who instilled my power? There is no answer, and there is no sign.

Listen below.

Power is out 8/23 on Hopeless.

