“Like I Say (I runaway)” and “Method Actor,” the two singles so far from Nilüfer Yanya’s new album A Method Actor, have bristled with tension and eventually exploded into distortion. “Call It Love,” her new song out today, is a bit more low-key. The song is an acoustic slow groove layered with somewhat new-agey textures. “It takes a certain kind of bravery to fully trust your instincts,” Yanya says in a press release. “It’s about allowing your calling to lead you, to let it guide you somewhere. Let that consume you and destroy you.” Below, watch the video, directed by Molly Daniel and Yanya.

A Method Actor is out 9/13 via Ninja Tune.