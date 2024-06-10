Back in April, Nilüfer Yanya shared the single “Like I Say (I runaway).” It was one of the Best Songs Of The Week, as well her first new music since her sophomore album PAINLESS (which itself was one of the Best Albums Of 2022). Now, the British musician has announced that the song will be featured on her upcoming full-length A Method Actor, which arrives in September. Another new single called “Method Actor” is out today, and unsurprisingly, it’s excellent.

“Method Actor” begins with some eerie clashing synths before exploding into a chorus that boasts some absolutely filthy guitars. Yanya says A Method Actor is “the most intense album” she’s made, and so far, that checks out. Here’s what she said about the song in a press release:

I was researching method acting — and from what I read, it’s based on finding this one memory in your life, a life-altering, life-changing memory. The reason why some people find method acting traumatic and maybe not safe mentally, is because you’re always going back to that moment. It can be good or bad but you’re always feeding off the energy, something that’s defined you — and that’s what helps you become the character. It’s a bit like being a musician. When you’re performing, you’re still trying to invoke the energy and emotion of when you first wrote it, in that moment. It definitely feels like you’re having to recreate or step into that headspace.

Yanya made A Method Actor across the UK with her creative partner Wilma Archer (Sudan Archives/MF DOOM/Celeste). She’ll celebrate its release with tour dates in the US, UK, and EU. Until then, check out the “Method Actor” music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Keep On Dancing

02 Like I Say (I runaway)

03 Method Actor

04 Binding

05 Mutations

06 Ready for Sun (touch)

07 Call It Love

08 Faith’s Late

09 Made Out Of Memory

10 Just A Western

11 Wingspan

TOUR DATES:

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/30 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/01 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/02 — Boston, MA @ Royale

10/04 — Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

10/05 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/06 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/07 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/10 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/13 — Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

10/15 — Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

10/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/19 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/20 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/22 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

11/24 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

11/25 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg Old Hall

11/26 — Berlin, GE @ Kesselhaus

11/28 — Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise

11/30 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

12/02 — Bristol, UK @ Fleece

12/03 — London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

12/04 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

12/05 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

My Method Actor is out 9/13 via Ninja Tune.