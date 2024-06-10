Nilüfer Yanya – “Method Actor”
Back in April, Nilüfer Yanya shared the single “Like I Say (I runaway).” It was one of the Best Songs Of The Week, as well her first new music since her sophomore album PAINLESS (which itself was one of the Best Albums Of 2022). Now, the British musician has announced that the song will be featured on her upcoming full-length A Method Actor, which arrives in September. Another new single called “Method Actor” is out today, and unsurprisingly, it’s excellent.
“Method Actor” begins with some eerie clashing synths before exploding into a chorus that boasts some absolutely filthy guitars. Yanya says A Method Actor is “the most intense album” she’s made, and so far, that checks out. Here’s what she said about the song in a press release:
I was researching method acting — and from what I read, it’s based on finding this one memory in your life, a life-altering, life-changing memory. The reason why some people find method acting traumatic and maybe not safe mentally, is because you’re always going back to that moment. It can be good or bad but you’re always feeding off the energy, something that’s defined you — and that’s what helps you become the character. It’s a bit like being a musician. When you’re performing, you’re still trying to invoke the energy and emotion of when you first wrote it, in that moment. It definitely feels like you’re having to recreate or step into that headspace.
Yanya made A Method Actor across the UK with her creative partner Wilma Archer (Sudan Archives/MF DOOM/Celeste). She’ll celebrate its release with tour dates in the US, UK, and EU. Until then, check out the “Method Actor” music video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 Keep On Dancing
02 Like I Say (I runaway)
03 Method Actor
04 Binding
05 Mutations
06 Ready for Sun (touch)
07 Call It Love
08 Faith’s Late
09 Made Out Of Memory
10 Just A Western
11 Wingspan
TOUR DATES:
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/30 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/01 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/02 — Boston, MA @ Royale
10/04 — Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
10/05 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/06 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/07 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
10/10 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/13 — Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
10/15 — Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf
10/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
10/19 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/20 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/22 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
11/24 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
11/25 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg Old Hall
11/26 — Berlin, GE @ Kesselhaus
11/28 — Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise
11/30 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
12/02 — Bristol, UK @ Fleece
12/03 — London, UK @ HERE at Outernet
12/04 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
12/05 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
My Method Actor is out 9/13 via Ninja Tune.