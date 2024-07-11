Watch The Killers Pause London Show So Fans Could Watch England’s Euro 2024 Semifinal Win

Chris Phelps

News July 10, 2024 8:33 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch The Killers Pause London Show So Fans Could Watch England’s Euro 2024 Semifinal Win

Chris Phelps

News July 10, 2024 8:33 PM By Danielle Chelosky

The Killers’ tour has been full of beautiful moments like Erasure joining the band on stage for some songs and openers Travis bringing out Brandon Flowers for an Aztec Camera cover. Tonight at London’s O2 Arena, the Las Vegas group paused the show so fans could watch England’s Euro 2024 Semifinal win.

I don’t care much about sports and I’m not British, but the videos circulating online prove this was the textbook definition of a beautiful moment. Ollie Wakins scored a thrilling goal in the 90th minute, a blast of confetti ensued, and “Mr. Brightside” kicked in. That’s gotta be a crazy dopamine release. Watch footage below.

https://twitter.com/BetswapGG/status/1811178526558613971

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rashida Jones Discusses Teenage Beef With Tupac Shakur And Being “Basically” Married To Ezra Koenig

2 days ago 0

French Sneaker Shop Owner Says Elton John Peed Into A Bottle In His Store

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” (Feat. Charlie Puth)

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest