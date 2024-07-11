Watch The Killers Pause London Show So Fans Could Watch England’s Euro 2024 Semifinal Win

The Killers’ tour has been full of beautiful moments like Erasure joining the band on stage for some songs and openers Travis bringing out Brandon Flowers for an Aztec Camera cover. Tonight at London’s O2 Arena, the Las Vegas group paused the show so fans could watch England’s Euro 2024 Semifinal win.

I don’t care much about sports and I’m not British, but the videos circulating online prove this was the textbook definition of a beautiful moment. Ollie Wakins scored a thrilling goal in the 90th minute, a blast of confetti ensued, and “Mr. Brightside” kicked in. That’s gotta be a crazy dopamine release. Watch footage below.

https://twitter.com/BetswapGG/status/1811178526558613971

We interrupt tonight’s show to bring you the end of the football……… Well done to the crew for the quick pivot on setlist, video, audio and confetti too to make a great moment pic.twitter.com/LHG07rzRrq — Steven Douglas (@stevenontour) July 10, 2024