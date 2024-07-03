Watch The Killers’ Brandon Flowers Join Travis To Cover Aztec Camera In Glasgow

Chris Phelps

News July 2, 2024 8:25 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch The Killers’ Brandon Flowers Join Travis To Cover Aztec Camera In Glasgow

Chris Phelps

News July 2, 2024 8:25 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In the past month, the Killers have covered Erasure, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Kinks, and the Stone Roses while celebrating 20 years of Hot Fuss. On Thursday, frontman Brandon Flowers crashed their opener Travis’ performance for a rendition of Aztec Camera’s “Somewhere In My Heart.”

At Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Travis leader Fran Healy sang the first verse of the 1987 hit and Flowers surprised the audience by stepping onstage for the second verse. The Killers’ touring guitarist Ted Sablay joined as well. Watch below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The “Hawk Tuah” Girl Joined Zach Bryan In Nashville

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk!” (Feat. Bruno Mars)

2 days ago 0

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Album Flight b741

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest