Watch The Killers Cover The Stone Roses In Manchester

In recent weeks, the Killers have covered the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Erasure, and the Kinks. On Friday, the band added Manchester’s Stone Roses to that list when their tour hit that town.

At the new Co-op Live arena, the show began with the crowd singing happy birthday to frontman Brandon Flowers, who was celebrating turning 43. Along with tackling the Stone Roses’ “Ten Storey Love Song,” the Killers also revived their rendition of New Orders’ “True Faith.” Watch footage of the night below.

