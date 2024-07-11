Body Meat – “Electrische”

Body Meat – “Electrische”

Next month, Body Meat will release his debut album Starchris. So far we’ve heard “High Beams” and “North Side,” and the Chris Taylor-led project is unleashing “Electrische” today.

“Electrische” was written at 2 A.M. through filterless writing, a process Taylor likens to “driving a fast car through the hills of Switzerland at night [where] you can see the lights of a club faintly off in the distance.” The electronic song captures that feeling of moving through the dark toward something luminous and exciting; watch the video for it below, directed by Parker Corey.

Starchris is out 8/23 on Partisan.

