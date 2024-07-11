Oakland shoegaze-pop favorite Tanukichan aka Hannah van Loon is about to follow up last year’s great GIZMO with a brand new EP. Circles is coming in September, and today we get to hear its opening track and lead single “City Bus.”

Circles is the first Tanukichan release not produced by Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear. Instead, it pairs van Loon with Franco Reid, who connected with her after seeing her wearing an Incubus T-shirt on Instagram last year. By October, they’d teamed up on the single “NPC.” Now their collaboration has yielded a five-song set exploring a darker side of Tanukichan’s dreamy, fuzzed-out sound. Notably, the EP includes an appearance from breakout TikTok shoegaze star Wisp.

Van Loon shared this statement on “City Bus”:

This song is meant to be a little disjointed, stream of consciousness, made from memories and also the present. Dealing with ideas of identity and my place in the world and society. When I heard the initial demo Franco sent to me and starting writing over it I was brought back to my childhood in SF, riding the bus everywhere through the city. Feeling the constant start and stop motion making me sway and keep my balance while watching the city go by, surrounded by all the different looking people, sounds and smells in SF.

Below, watch the “City Bus” video, directed by Payton Newcomer.

TRACKLIST:

01 “City Bus”

02 “Circles”

03 “It Gets Easier” (Feat. Wisp)

04 “Low”

05 “In A Dream”

Circles is out 9/20 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.