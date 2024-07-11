Watch Wand Make Their TV Debut On WGN’s Midday Fix

In a couple weeks, Wand will unveil their new album Vertigo. So far the LA psych-rock group has shared the singles “Smile” and “JJ,” and on Wednesday they debuted the track “Hangman” during their first TV appearance, which took place on WGN’s Midday Fix.

Before the performance, bandleader Cory Hanson answered some questions about the LP. “We made it entirely out of improvised music that we recorded over a six-month period,” he said. “Then we cut it together and turned it into conventional songs.” When asked what about music he grew up with, he explained that his dad played jazz piano and his mom was a country singer, and he listened to a lot of rock and roll. Watch their TV debut below.