Watch Beabadoobee Cover The La’s “There She Goes”

New Music July 12, 2024 5:23 PM By Chris DeVille

The recently reunited Sixpence None The Richer have been having a TikTok moment, both with their signature hit and with their cover of the La’s indie-pop classic “There She Goes.” The latter song made its way into a recent performance by beabadoobee at BBC Radio 6’s legendary Maida Vale Studios. In a snippet posted to TikTok, Bea Kristi can be seen performing an acoustic version of “There She Goes,” a song that jibes quite well with her whole deal. Watch below.

@bbc6music #Beabadoobee covers 'There She Goes' by #TheLas 💚 Listen to all our New Music Fix sessions by searching for 'New Music Fix' on @BBC Sounds #ThereSheGoes #coversong @Beabadoobee ♬ original sound – BBC Radio 6 Music

The new beabadoobee album This Is How Tomorrow Moves is out 8/16 on Dirty Hit.

