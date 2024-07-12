Watch Beabadoobee Cover The La’s “There She Goes”

The recently reunited Sixpence None The Richer have been having a TikTok moment, both with their signature hit and with their cover of the La’s indie-pop classic “There She Goes.” The latter song made its way into a recent performance by beabadoobee at BBC Radio 6’s legendary Maida Vale Studios. In a snippet posted to TikTok, Bea Kristi can be seen performing an acoustic version of “There She Goes,” a song that jibes quite well with her whole deal. Watch below.

The new beabadoobee album This Is How Tomorrow Moves is out 8/16 on Dirty Hit.