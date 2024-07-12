Watch Harry Styles Join Stevie Nicks For Two Songs In London

News July 12, 2024 5:34 PM By Chris DeVille

Stevie Nicks performed tonight at BST Hyde Park in London. The former Fleetwood Mac member is a very public Harry Styles fan, and wouldn’t you know it, he showed up at the gig to perform two songs with Nicks. First Styles strapped on a guitar and helped out with “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” the Tom Petty-penned lead single from Nicks’ 1981 debut solo album Bella Donna. Then he returned to duet with Nicks on “Landslide,” the iconic and oft-covered ballad from Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 self-titled LP. Watch clips of both songs below.

Nicks and Styles previously performed together at her 2019 Rock Hall induction, and Styles has covered Fleetwood Mac on multiple occasions.

