Tributes continue to pour in for the late Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, who passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday. On Thursday night, during his Love On Tour show in Chile, Harry Styles paid tribute to McVie by covering “Songbird,” the McVie-written closer to 1977’s Rumours. “Thank you, Christine,” Styles said at the cover’s end.

Styles is a well-documented Fleetwood Mac fan: in 2017, he covered “The Chain” for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. He has also performed with Stevie Nicks on numerous occasions, playings songs such as “Landslide” at the LA Forum in 2019 and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” at the 2019 Hall Of Fame Ceremony, where he also helped induct the Fleetwood Mac singer.

Watch Styles cover “Songbird” below.