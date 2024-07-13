Mustard is getting ready to release his new album Faith Of A Mustard Seed. Last month, the DJ recruited Travis Scott for the single “Parking Lot,” and on Friday he made his rap debut with “Pray For Me.”

The Grammy-winning producer used the track as an opportunity to thank Kendrick Lamar, whose recent smash hit “Not Like Us” he produced. “I can’t do this shit without thankin’ that n**** K-Dot, man/ He came through, swang through with the number one right before the album dropped, I ain’t even need no rollout/ So you gotta pray for him,” Mustard raps. Watch the Justice Silvera-directed video for it below.

Faith Of A Mustard Seed is out 7/26 on Summers Records and BMG Rights Management.