Fred again.. is so popular now that he can sell out the 77,500-capacity Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but it looks like he still enjoys playing for teeny-tiny audiences, too. On Friday night, the producer and DJ did a secret set at a pub in Bristol, performing with Amber Bain of the Japanese House.

Seated at Rising Sun Pensford, the duo debuted Fred’s new remix of “Sunshine Baby,” a track from the Japanese House’s 2023 album In The End It Always Does. Fred also played a reworked version of the Japanese House’s 2020 song “Chewing Cotton Wool,” along with a couple of other songs that apparently haven’t been officially released yet. “Amber’s voice is so magical I couldn’t stop smiling,” Fred later wrote on Instagram, where he also played some of the track during a livestream after the show. Watch it all below.