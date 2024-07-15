Steve Marion, the guitarist better known as Delicate Steve, has a new album coming out next month called Delicate Steve Sings. Inspired by Willie Nelson’s cover album Stardust, the record culls together some faithful covers along with new compositions inspired by his musical heroes. For example, the first single was “I’ll Be There,” a new song Marion put together that took heavy inspiration from Bill Withers. Today, he’s returned with a more straightforward cover of Donnie and Joe Emerson’s “Baby.”

Despite its title, Delicate Steve Sings still puts Marion’s guitar at the forefront. It takes the “lead vocals” on “Baby,” though you can hear his actual singing voice come in softly near the song’s end. Here’s what he says about it:

While I was working on Delicate Steve Sings, I only listened to one artist at a time when I listened to music. Whatever artist it was, that was all I wanted to listen to for about a month, until the next artist would find me. First it was Frank Sinatra. Then Fats Domino. Chet Baker came. Portishead after that. Donnie & Joe stopped by out of nowhere one weekend, and I found myself listening to “Baby” all over again while driving back and forth to recording sessions. It was in one of these moments that I decided to sing it.

Listen to Delicate Steve’s “Baby” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cherry”

02 “Baby”

03 “I’ll Be There”

04 “Easy For You”

05 “Yesterday”

06 “Medieval Eyes”

07 “Wind Won’t Blow”

08 “Stay With Me”

09 “Walkin'”

10 “These Arms of Mine”

Delicate Steve Sings is out 8/16 on ANTI-.