Jessica Boudreaux – “Cut And Run”

Former Summer Cannibals member Jessica Boudreaux will release her debut solo album The Faster I Run this Friday. We’ve already heard the singles “Be Somebody Else,” “Back Then,” and “Main Character,” and today, she’s sharing the final single — and her personal favorite on the album — “Cut And Run.”

“Cut And Run” is described as a “spiritual sister” to “Back Then.” But while “Back Then” was more regretful and remorseful, the rollicking “Cut And Run” sees Boudreaux reminisce “on days driving through her native southern Louisiana with the windows down and nights spent smoking joints on rooftops.” It sounds fit for those occasions. Apparently, she originally wrote it for an Apple TV show that ended up passing on it. Watch director Karlee Boon’s video for “Cut And Run” below.

The Faster I Run is out 7/19 via Pet Club.