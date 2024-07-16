Band To Watch: Combat

“Jesus Christ, I’m 26,” Dan Campbell screamed on the Wonder Years’ “Passing Through A Screen Door,” perhaps the earliest onset of midlife crisis ever captured in pop music. Dedicating one’s life to any kind of band certainly magnifies a sense of arrested development when friends are getting married, having kids, and owning homes, exponentially so when that band plays pop-punk. With COVID and social media accelerationism irrevocably warping our relationship with the passage of time, it’s unsurprising that someone in 2024 can feel like their life is already over by their junior year of college. Having spent nearly half his 20 years immersed in the depths of Wikipedia and Discogs, Holden Wolf admits, “I straight up don’t know how to be normal.” And that panic is the main driver of Combat’s Stay Golden, a classically bombastic pop-punk opus about the futility of existence.

“I feel like quitting everything/ School, job and music industry isn’t made out for me, Wolf brays on Combat’s latest single, “The Epic Season Finale.” “I didn’t really have these feelings until I started hanging out with people where music isn’t their whole life,” he admits during our Zoom conversation. “They can talk to people at a party. I gotta talk about Arab On Radar right now.” Indeed, “Broken hearted kids don’t party/ Like their parents did in the ’90s” serves as the chorus of Stay Golden’s title track, a frankly confounding thing to hear if you remember experiencing the Clinton era as a time defined by Hootie And The Blowfish, triangulation, and techno-optimism — even if Friends is as distant from the current day as Green Acres was in 1995.

Things move even faster in the overlapping realms of emo and pop-punk, and Stay Golden reflects a reality where Prince Daddy And The Hyena and Origami Angel are living legends and Titus Andronicus and Bomb The Music Industry! are gods. As Wolf started conceptualizing Combat, the emerging fifth wave of emo defined by the frenzied, finger-tapping likes of Ogbert The Nerd, Oolong, hey, ily!, Guitar Fight From Fooly Cooly, and Record Setter already “felt like history happening.” They entered the fray themselves in 2022 with Text Me When You Get Back – “We recorded that album in nine, maybe 12 hours at most, and then mixed it ourselves,” Wolf recalls. “I didn’t know if it was good or not, because we didn’t really know what we were doing.” Nonetheless, it slowly became a word-of-mouth success, typified by Combat playing shows in Ohio to “literally three people,” but one person would know all the words. “There was some kid who wrote about the song ‘Worst First’ in their college application and got in,” Wolf notes.

It’s a pretty bold choice, since “Worst First” is specifically about an impostor syndrome that amplified for Wolf when he started seeing Ryland Heagy of Origami Angel at Combat shows in Washington D.C. — “Gami Gang is one of the best records I’ve heard in my whole life,” Wolf beams — which sparked a relationship that led to Heagy producing Stay Golden. Not surprisingly, the zealous ambitions of Gami Gang and Vacation served as a touchstone for Stay Golden — though even with two eight-minute suites, the album clocks in at taut 43 minutes, eschewing the “multiple hours” of bonus tracks, interludes, and alternate takes that Wolf imagined for a deluxe version before the record was even completed. Wolf doesn’t always get talked out of his zanier ideas – Combat performed as a duodecet Mega Combat before ever making a recording and also dressed as elves for Christmas Combat. “I have a really hard time writing a song for anybody but myself,” Wolf muses. “It feels a little selfish considering how many people are working on it, but I’m so thrilled they like it because it is truly, fully, honestly and entirely just an album for me.”

Do you consider Combat to be your personal songwriting project or a full-on band at this point?

WOLF: For a while, it was just me, and when we started playing shows, I was obsessed with the Bomb The Music Industry! thing where it’s like a collective. But that was super not sustainable for a touring band. We did a couple shows where we had two drummers facing each other and four bassists and stuff like that before we even had a first record out. And I’m really glad we don’t do that anymore. I found a really good core of four people, and I will come to them with pretty much full, entire songs. And then we’ll be like, “Cool, let’s play these songs live for a year.” And then we’ll see how they look after that, and then we’ll record them. We were just a better band when we weren’t a 12-piece.

How do you manage to convince people to join a 12-piece pop-punk/emo band?

WOLF: I set up a show for Teenage Halloween when I was like 17, and it was kind of in the middle of nowhere at a church because that was the only place I could have it. And I thought that, since we were playing around a lot [locally], our friends probably wouldn’t care to see us… but they would if I got every single person who liked my band and knew how to play an instrument to play the set, and they could see 12-piece Combat. And we actually did that three or four times, we called it Mega Combat and it was kind of awesome.

Who were your models for organizing a band of that size?

WOLF: Black Eyes, from DC – we were totally obsessed with their lineup, particularly the drummers facing each other. That was part of it, and also those videos on YouTube that’s like 100 drummers and 100 singers playing “Everlong.” But it was mostly just stupidity. It didn’t work, like…it wasn’t very good, but it was loud.

Speaking of DMV legends, I noticed a Dan Deacon reference on “The Epic Season Finale.” How old are you right now?

WOLF: I’m 20.

That means you would’ve been three years old when Spiderman Of The Rings came out.

WOLF: Oh, but Spiderman Of The Rings changed my life. In every music class, I’d be like, “Have you heard ‘Woody Woodpecker‘? That song’s awesome.”

It truly is, I went back and watched the “Crystal Cat” live video filmed by Pitchfork TV and it looks like it could be a Hate5six joint.

WOLF: It’s crazy. That’s one of my favorite songs of all time too.

How did you discover that album?

WOLF: I lived in Baltimore and when I was really young, I was wrapped up in a DIY scene around the Charm City Art Space where a bunch of really, really awesome bands would play all of the time. My parents showed me Dan Deacon, and I was like, “Oh, this is really cool.” And then I showed my bassist Dan Deacon, and then he showed me Animal Collective. This is all happening at like 11 years old. We’re like, “Whoa, this is so much cooler than Daft Punk.”