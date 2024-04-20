Stream Oolong’s Sick New Self-Titled Album

A new Oolong album on 4/20? I will gladly take it. The Long Island emo crew shared their debut full-length About Your Imaginary Friend in 2020, and they first teased this self-titled LP earlier this month with the single “Tofurkey Tough,” a twinkly but rowdy gem that exemplifies just how hard this album goes (it goes hard).

Oolong make rambunctious anthems for those who are nostalgic for the bewitching chaos of bands like Algernon Cadwallader or Glocca Morra (whose seminal 2012 LP Just Married is invoked in Oolong’s new album artwork). There’s not a lot of that kind of music anymore, except for our recent Band To Watch Boycomma, who are fucking awesome. Similarly, this new Oolong record is fucking awesome. The first six songs are nonstop energy, until the Fugazi-indebted detour “S p a c e R e e s e.” The emo levels are high, which can be gleaned merely from the song titles, my favorite of which include “This Place Needs A Hersheypark” and “Pete Za Hut.”

What better way to spend 4/20 than diving into an hour-long emo album? Check it out below.